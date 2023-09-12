After returning from an ACL injury, Federico Chiesa has been slowly but surely re-establishing himself as a devastating attacking weapon for Juventus.

This season, the 25-year-old started all three Serie A fixtures thus far and scored two goals in the process, though a slight knock could downgrade his role to a super-sub against Lazio this Saturday.

But all in all, the Bianconeri are certainly happy with the player’s recent progress, hence, the contract renewal is now a main priority for the management.

The Italian has a contract that runs until 2025, leaving his long-term future at the club in doubt.

So according to Calciomercato, Juventus are hoping to extend the contract of Chiesa this season to avoid the risk of losing the player for a relatively low fee next summer, or worse, seeing him leave as a free agent in 2025.

As the source tells it, the Bianconeri are looking to push the deadline by another two years. Thus, they will propose a new deal that runs until 2027.

Regarding the salary, Juventus would like to maintain the current figures. Chiesa currently collects 5 million euros as net wages per year.

The Euro 2020 winner first joined the club in the summer of 2020, making the inevitably controversial transfer from Fiorentina. He swiftly cemented himself as a fan favorite in Turin due to his sheer determination, elegant skills and fabulous strikes.