Juventus are reportedly planning to maintain Carlos Alcaraz among their ranks beyond his current loan spell.

The Bianconeri signed the Argentine from Southampton in January to bolster their midfield ranks.

He arrived on a loan for 3.7 million euros with an option to buy at the end of the season set at 49.5 million euros.

Nevertheless, the Serie A giants aren’t planning to splash such a heft figure on a player who has yet to showcase his potential.

Since his arrival in Turin, the 21-year-old made three appearances off the bench before making his full debut against Napoli. However, he sustained an injury afterwards, which ruled him out of the next two contests against Atalanta and Genoa.

But according to Calciomercato, Juventus would like to maintain Alcaraz on a permanent basis.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri never intended to activate their buy option within the current terms, but they were willing to instill a high redemption fee to push the deal through as they were desperate to add a new midfielder to the fold.

Therefore, Juve will have to renegotiate new terms with Southampton in the summer in order to keep the young Argentina at Continassa.

The report also details how Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli had already tried to sign Alcaraz in 2022 while serving as the sporting director of Napoli.

That operation was blocked by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis who wasn’t willing to meet the player’s price.