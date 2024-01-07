Juventus have scheduled a meeting with the representatives of Lazar Samardzic as they try to pip Napoli in the race for his signature.

The Bianconeri have been greatly active on the market in recent days. They have reportedly usurped Inter in the battle for Tiago Djalo and now looking to do likewise for the Udinese midfielder who has been tipped to join Napoli this month.

The Partenopei have been negotiating a deal for the 21-year-old, offering the Friulian club 20 million euros plus 5M in add-ons.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri haven’t given up on Samardzic just yet.

The source claims that Juventus have scheduled a meeting with Mladen Samardzic, the player’s father and agent.

As the Roman newspaper explains, the Turin-based giants would like to understand the plausibility of a summer switch.

Udinese would reportedly be in favor of this solution, as they wouldn’t want to lose the Serbian’s services in the middle of the campaign.

Samardzic joined the Zebrette in the summer of 2021 and was one of the best Seria A revelations from last season.

While he was on the cusp of signing for Inter in the summer, the deal collapsed at the eleventh hour due to a debacle over commissions.

This season, Samardzic has contributed with two goals and as many assists in 17 Serie A appearances.