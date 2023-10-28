Juventus has been diligently working to secure the future of their players in the last few months as they rebuild the team.

While the Bianconeri are eager to strengthen their squad with quality footballers, they also recognise the importance of retaining their key players.

Federico Gatti recently signed a new contract with the club, and he is just the first of many.

Reports reveal that Juventus hopes to secure new long-term contracts for players such as Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa, and Adrien Rabiot.

However, the next players expected to sign new deals are Manuel Locatelli and Daniele Rugani, as reported by Football Italia.

The report suggests that both players are already in discussions with the Old Lady regarding an extension of their current contracts, and Juventus aims to finalise the negotiations and make an announcement soon.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli and Rugani are two key players at Juve because of their Italian heritage.

The Bianconeri are signing players from all over the world, but the club must keep its core of Italian stars in the group.

Rugani may not play many games, but he does well any time he steps on the pitch to represent us as a club. Because of this, he deserves a new deal.