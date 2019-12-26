Juventus working on Paredes, Haaland and Tonali

Juventus are working on transfers for the January window and are also planning for the summer by looking to secure Sandro Tonali.

Bianconeri director Fabio Paratici has insisted that Juve are not looking to invest in the January window but will likely make some sales, the most likely being Mario Mandzukic who has joined Qatari club Al-Duhail.

Italian journalist Luca Fiorino reports that the names on Juve’s list in January include PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes, RB Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland and Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri.

As well as working on immediate deals, Fiorino reports that the Bianconeri have an eye on the summer and working on Sandro Tonali and Federico Chiesa while also maintaining an interest in Paul Pogba.