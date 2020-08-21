Juventus working on player exchange with Arsenal

Juventus are reportedly working on a player exchange with Arsenal which will see defender Daniele Rugani move to London.

Spanish website TodoFichajes report that the Bianconeri are the Gunners are working on an exchange that will involve right-back Héctor Bellerín and Daniele Rugani.

According to the report that the Spanish international will be traded directly with Juve’s Rugani in a deal that see’s the pair each valued at €25 million.

TodoFichajes suggest that the players have already consented to the deal and only need to reach agreements with their new clubs regarding salary and contracts.

They also report that only a superior offer from Barcelona would make Bellerín reconsider his potential move to Turin, although he has had a desire to play in Serie A for some time.

For his part, Rugani is reportedly happy with a move to London which would see him play a more prominent role having been on the bench for much of his Juve career.