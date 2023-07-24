This summer, every player at Juventus has a price on his back. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the management will offload a host of stars, but amidst the current financial difficulties, the club can ill afford to reject enticing bids.

In this regard, Federico Chiesa is no exception. The 25-year-old has been a fan favorite at the Allianz Stadium since making the transfer from Fiorentina in 2020.

However, the Euro 2020 winner is struggling to cope with Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation. His preferred role remains an advanced winger in an attacking trio.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus would be open to selling Chiesa for a price that exceeds 50 million euros.

But as the source explains, the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United are yet to make concrete bids despite reported interest in the player’s services.

In the meantime, the Bianconeri are looking to protect their interests by extending the winger’s contract beyond 2025.

Pushing the expiry date would help the club maintain leverage in future negotiations in case the player winds up remaining at the club.

However, even if Chiesa does sign a contract renewal, it wouldn’t entirely rule out an exit this summer.

On another hand, a new report from Il Mattino (via JuventusNews24) claims that intermediaries have offered Chiesa’s services to Napoli.

Nonetheless, Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis. rejected the proposal, deeming the operation as too expensive for his club.