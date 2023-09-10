While news reports had envisioned a summer transfer for Dusan Vlahovic, the striker remained at Juventus and might even pen a new contract in the next few months.

The Serbian joined the club in January 2022 on a mega-money transfer from Fiorentina. The striker had an underwhelming previous campaign, but is now hellbent on bouncing back with a spectacular 2023/24 season after overcoming the groin issues that plagued his displays last term.

In the meantime, the club’s management is studying a plan that would extend the player’s stay in Turin. This is prompted by both sporting and financial reasons.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus will launch contract discussions with the striker’s representatives in Autumn. The first meeting could ensue in October.

As the source explains, the aim is to push the contract’s expiry date beyond 2026, perhaps by another year.

This would give the management more leverage in potential negotiations with other clubs over a transfer.

Moreover, Juventus will be looking to reduce the costs. After all, Vlahovic is amongst the highest earners at the club.

In his current contract, the player’s net salary rises from 7 to 10 million euros and would peak at 12.5M in the final season. These are considered hefty figures amidst the club’s current financial troubles.

Juventus could also seek similar arrangements with other top stars, including Adrien Rabiot and Wojciech Szczesny.