Juventus will not want a repeat of a trophyless campaign in 2022/2023 season, and they are determined to get the right players in.

The Bianconeri has good experience in signing some of the best free agents in the past, and they could get some more in the next transfer window.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot haven’t exactly been successful signings, but Juve will still look to get the best free agents on offer.

Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba are two of the finest players who are out of contract in the summer, and both players could be weeks away from wearing black and white.

Federico Cherubini has been hard at work looking to ensure they start next season at the Allianz Stadium. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed via Caught Offside that the club is working on Pogba and Di Maria transfers as a priority.

“Juventus director is working in particular on Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba, two free agents with whom Juve have been negotiating for weeks: they are both priorities for the Italian club.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria will be an ideal signing as we prepare to lose Paulo Dybala. The PSG winger is a great goal-scorer and an assist provider.

Our midfield also struggled in the just concluded season, and it will do much better if we secure the return of Pogba.