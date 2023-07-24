This summer, Juventus have already missed out on two longtime transfer targets in the middle of the park. Davide Frattesi joined Inter while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic eventually signed for Al-Hilal.

Yet, the Bianconeri are looking to secure the services of another midfielder they’ve been tracking for quite some time.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, new club director Cristiano Giuntoli is determined to bring Franck Kessié to Juventus.

The Ivorian was one of the finest midfielders in Serie A during his time at Milan. The Bianconeri had been courting him ever since but he eventually signed for Barcelona on a free transfer last summer.

However, the 26-year-old didn’t enjoy his finest campaign at Camp Nou. At times, he struggled for playing time, with the likes of Pedri, Frenkie De Jong and Sergio Busquets ahead of him in Xavi’s pecking order.

But as the source reveals, Juve are working tirelessly to bring him back to the Italian peninsula.

Although the player has suitors from Saudi Arabia and the Premier League, the report claims that the Old Lady already has an agreement in principle with the Catalan giants.

Juventus would reportedly sign Kessié on loan with an option to buy for a figure between 10 and 15 million euros. This buy-clause would transform from optional to obligatory under certain conditions.

So let’s see what the next hours will have in store on this interesting front.