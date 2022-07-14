Gleison Bremer looks set to leave Torino in this transfer window, and Inter Milan has been made the favourites to add him to their squad.

The defender was the best player in his position in Serie A last season, and he has a big future ahead of him in the game.

Juve has been monitoring him, and the Bianconeri wants to do a deal over his signature.

However, Inter Milan reportedly has an agreement with the Brazilian, who gave them his word that he would join them.

The Milan side now has to find an understanding with Il Toro to add him to their squad.

Juve knows it is hard for them to buy a player from Torino, but they are not giving up.

A report on Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri are studying a strategy that they can use to hijack the transfer and make him a member of Max Allegri’s squad.

Juve FC Says

With the sale of Matthijs de Ligt now almost certain, we need to make moves in the market for a new centre-back.

Bremer is one of the finest players in that position now, and it will be great if we can add him to our squad.

However, a move for him will not be cheap, and Torino will always make us the last resort.