In their quest to enhance the aging defense, Juventus have identified Aymeric Laporte as the ideal candidate for the job.

The Manchester City defender ticks all the boxes. He’s experienced on the big stage but is still in his peak years. He’s also a left-footed centre-back, a profile that the club lacks since the departure of legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini last summer.

The 29-year-old has a contract with the Premier League champions until 2025. However, the two parties are looking to part ways this summer.

The Spain international fell down the pecking order of Pep Guardiola last season. His position will become bleaker following the imminent arrival of Josko Gvardiol.

But according to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, Juventus will have to make room for Laporte by offloading one or more players.

The source mentions Gleison Bremer as a possible sacrificial lamb to balance the books since the Old Lady is yet to receive enticing offers for Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

However, getting rid of their star defender is far from an ideal scenario for the Bianconeri.

A more satisfying proposition would be offloading Leonardo Bonucci or Alex Sandro (or perhaps both). While neither would command a lavish transfer fee, their departures would save important sums on the wage bill.

As for Laporte, Man City have made it clear that they’ll only entertain a permanent transfer, but Juventus are still hoping to convince them of an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

The defender’s current valuation is around 30 million euros.