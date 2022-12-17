Juventus’ World Cup stars were handed an extended break depending on which stage of the competition their country reached.

One man who is still enjoying his break in Arkadiusz Milik who has been shopping and enjoying the beach in Dubai, while others prepare for the return of football in the new year.

The Bianconeri star has now decided to cut short his break and return to training, according to a report on Corriere dello Sport.

It claims the Polish loanee is returning to Turin tomorrow to start working on getting in shape to help the Bianconeri keep winning in the second half of the season.

Juve FC Says

Milik is one of our finest contributors this season and the striker’s return will help us have a full squad at the start of the year.

However, he would still need to spend some time working to meet the fitness level of others who were left behind for the World Cup.

Milik’s goals dried up in the games before the competition, and we hope he gets them back before action resumes, but he is not the only man we rely on for them.

Moise Kean and Dusan Vlahovic are two other men who can help us shoot down opponents as well.