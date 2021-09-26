Juventus worried about Dybala after he left Sampdoria match in tears following another injury

Juventus has been handed an injury blow after Paulo Dybala limped off in the first half of the match against Sampdoria.

The Argentinian had opened the scoring for the Bianconeri with a fine strike, but shortly after left the pitch in tears after suffering an injury.

Football Italia reports he didn’t even wait for the club’s medics to arrive and treat him, suggesting that he knows exactly what happened.

The attacker has suffered from muscular injuries over the last few seasons and it seems it is a reoccurrence he has suffered again.

Juve won the match 3-2, which means they have now won back to back league games.

As their season gets better, they will need all their top players and the report says Dybala’s latest injuries worries them.

Their next game is in the Champions League against Chelsea in midweek and he is now set to miss it.

Massimiliano Allegri is building his team around the Argentine star after Cristiano Ronaldo left Turin and would see this as a major setback to his plans for the new season.

Dybala will now undergo a scan to determine what the problem is and how long he’d be out with the injury.