Leonardo Spinazzola remains a concrete option for Juventus as they search for a new left-back.

Having been on Juventus’ books before his stint at AS Roma, the Euro 2020 player is set to become a free agent at the end of this season.

Juve needs a player in his role, and they have been contemplating a move for him for months.

Spinazzola is already scouting for his next club since his deal will not be extended beyond this term.

The defender is not interested in staying at Roma and is expected to receive numerous offers for his signature as a free agent.

Despite Juve not making an official approach, they are closely monitoring him between now and the end of the season.

Injuries have plagued Spinazzola in the last few months, and Calciomercato reveals that Juve is concerned about his fitness record.

The Bianconeri are cautious about signing an injury-prone player and will wait to ensure he is in good health before considering adding him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Spinazzola has been one of the finest left-backs in the country, but if he is not fit enough it makes no sense to add him to our group.