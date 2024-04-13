Juventus is concerned that Wojciech Szczesny may have fractured his nose during the collision he had in the game against Torino.

The Bianconeri had been aiming to win that match and continue their winning streak, but they were unable to do so.

Juve could have even lost the game if they didn’t have Szczesny in goal, as he made at least one good save.

The Pole remains one of the best goalkeepers in the league at the moment, and he demonstrated why he can be relied upon.

As Torino chased their first win against Juve since 2015, the goalkeeper and Adam Masina collided, with the Torino man accidentally catching Szczesny’s face with his elbow.

Play was halted for several minutes as the former Arsenal man received treatment, and a report on Football Italia suggests Juve is concerned he may have fractured his nose.

However, further scans and tests will determine if he has sustained a significant injury, and Mattia Perin could be called upon to play in the next game if needed.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny has been a key player for us and it will be a huge blow if we lose him in the closing weeks of the season.