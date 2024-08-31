Arthur Melo failed to secure a transfer from Juventus before the transfer window closed.

The midfielder had a decent loan spell at Fiorentina last season, and Juve was confident he would find a new club this summer.

The Bianconeri made it clear they wanted him to leave, and his agents were actively working on securing a move.

Throughout the transfer window, reports linked him with a return to Fiorentina, and on deadline day, Napoli made an attempt to sign the Brazilian.

The Partenopei were interested in a loan deal, but they couldn’t reach an agreement on the formula for sharing his salary, so Napoli pulled out of the race.

With no other clubs showing interest, Arthur’s options are now limited to a few leagues whose transfer windows remain open for a few more days, such as those in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

However, a report from Calciomercato suggests that Juve is concerned Arthur may not leave during this transfer window, potentially leaving them stuck with him.

Juve FC Says

Arthur’s continuous presence in our squad list is a problem, and we should probably find a compromise and terminate his contract.

However, he makes 6m euros per season and has two seasons left in his deal, so his payoff could be huge.