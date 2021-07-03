Juventus would allow their goalkeeper to leave under one condition

After spending the last 18 months on loan at Genoa, Mattia Perin finds himself in Turin once again – at least for now.

The goalkeeper initially joined Juventus in 2018 following Gianluigi Buffon’s first departure, but spent his first campaign with the club acting as a backup for Wojciech Szczesny.

This situation – plus Gigi’s return to the club in 2019 – prompted the 28-year-old to leave the Bianconeri in order to gain some playing time.

According to ilBianconero, Perin still intends on playing regular football next campaign, and has set his mind on being a part of the Italy squad that will compete in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Therefore, the former Grifone shot-stopper will try to seal a move elsewhere. Whilst the Old Lady’s management won’t force him to stay, they would only allow him to leave under one condition.

Juventus are only going to accept bids that allow the player to leave on a permanent transfer rather than another loan deal.

Perin has only one year left in his contract, so a loan move would effectively end his spell at the club, and he would be able to walk away as a free agent next summer.

This last scenario wouldn’t make much sense for Juventus, which is why they’re hoping to sell the goalkeeper this summer and earn a revenue.

Nonetheless, if no one comes forward with a decent proposal, Perin could end up remaining at the Allianz stadium after all.