Yesterday, we reported the interest of Juventus, Milan and Aston Villa in the services of Rodrigo De Paul. The talented midfielder hasn’t been enjoying his football since moving to Atletico Madrid in 2021, but his World Cup exploits have reignited the interest of his old suitors.

According to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve, the 28-year-old could be on the move this January in order to revive his playing career. But if a transfer fails to materialize this month, then his departure from the Spanish capital will be postponed till the summer.

This last scenario in particular would suit Juventus. While the Italians don’t have the means to pull off a transfer for De Paul this winter, the source claims that the Old Lady would be the most suitable option for the World Cup winner in the summer.

The source adds that Atletico’s asking price is around 40 million euros, but the Bianconeri would attempt to strike a loan deal with an option to buy, reminiscently to Alvaro Morata’s transfer in 2020.

Juve FC say

As we all remember, Juventus were keen admirers of De Paul since his Udinese days between 2016 and 2021. Eventually, the club missed out on his signature in favor of Atletico.

At the moment, the midfield department isn’t a priority for the Bianconeri, especially with the emergence of several youngsters. But it could be a different story at the end of the season, and if there will be a need for an extra midfielder, then hopefully the Argentine would be available on the market at the time.