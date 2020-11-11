Juventus would like to offer Ronaldo an extension but he is too expensive

Juventus would like very much to extend the current contract of Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Portuguese attacker will be too expensive for them to keep.

Ronaldo has been one of the world’s best players for the better part of the last two decades.

Despite being 35, he has remained an impressive footballer, outscoring much younger players in Italy and Europe.

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt the finances of European teams a huge blow and Juventus is one of those teams.

The attacker earns around 30m euros per season, so much more than the next highest earner at the club.

It is safe to say that his wages are a huge burden for the club.

Tuttojuve claims that at this point, while it would be sweet to offer him an extension, the best thing to do is to separate from each other.

The report claims renewing his contract is unthinkable and that the club is hoping to make some of the money they used in signing him back in the next transfer window.

While most teams will struggle to sign him, they are hoping that PSG will look to get the attacker as the Frenchmen continue their quest to land an elusive Champions League crown.