Juventus would listen to offers for Sandro

According to reports from Italy, Juventus would listen to offers for Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro this summer.

The 29-year-old had another muddled campaign with the Bianconeri, prompting speculation that the club may finally be prepared to cash-in on him.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Goal Italia’s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti reported that Juve Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici is currently in London with the intention of discussing player sales.

Among the names are Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi and Sandro, whose sale is not a priority for Juve, however should they receive offers, the club would consider a potential sale.

Sandro has been with the club for five seasons and has previously been linked with both Manchester United and City and his potential sale could result in a good capital gain for the Bianconeri.

Agresti reports that for now, Juve have no offers for the Brazilian, however according to his sources, if a strong offer was made, Sandro could depart Turin.