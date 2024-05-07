Juventus aren’t planning to sell Gleison Bremer this summer, unless they were to receive a genuinely irresistible offer.

The Bianconeri signed the Brazilian from their crosstown rivals Torino, usurping Inter at the eleventh hour. Since then, the 26-year-old has established himself as a stalwart at the back for Max Allegri’s side.

Earlier this season, the club managed to put the defender’s signature on a new contract, pushing back the expiry date until 2028.

Yet, his future in Turin remains in jeopardy amidst reported interest from top European clubs, and chief amongst them is Manchester United.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, only a substantial offer can prise Bremer away from Juventus.

As the Roman newspaper reports, the Old Lady has set the asking price at no less than 70 million euros.

This season, the former Atletico Mineiro star has been almost omnipresent in the club’s starting formation. He has thus far made 34 appearances as a starter in Serie A, only missing a single match due to suspension.

The Brazilian has also scored three goals this term, so he currently leads the charts as the defender with the most headed goals in Europe’s Top Five leagues since the 2019/20 campaign with 13 strikes in his tally.

Bremer is also a Brazil international with four international caps to his name.