Juventus have no desire to sell Gleison Bremer who has reportedly attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester United among other European giants.

The Serie A club had been leaking goals last season in the absence of the resolute defender who sustained a horrific ACL injury last October.

Luckily, the Brazilian returned to action this summer, and although he hasn’t hit his best form just yet, his return has been a major boost for Igor Tudor’s side.

Man Utd, Liverpool & Bayern Munich all interested in Bremer

Following his return to the pitch, Bremer’s Premier League suitors swiftly resumed their chase, as they remain keen to lure the centre-back towards English shores.

As reported in recent days, Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea have been actively pursuing the 28-year-old.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Moreover, Calciomercato.it claims that Bayern Munich have also joined the chase. Interestingly, it was Matthijs de Ligt’s transfer to the Bavarian giants that prompted Bremer’s crosstown move from Torino to Juventus in the summer of 2022.

Nevertheless, the source insists that the Brazil international is one of the very few players who are considered unsellable at Juventus. The most prominent name on the untouchable list is Kenan Yildiz, who also has keen admirers in the Premier League.

Juventus are only willing to negotiate offers above €70m

But as the source explains, the term ‘unsellable’ should be taken loosely, because eventually, every player has a price, especially in these financially challenging conditions.

In Bremer’s case, Juventus might only flinch if they were to receive an offer worth €70-80 million, while lower bids wouldn’t be considered.

The former Torino defender is tied to the Bianconeri with a contract lasting until June 2029. He has thus far made 95 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and delivering four assists in the process.