Juventus would resort to Berardi if Chiesa departs to the Premier League

Between now and the end of the summer transfer market, at least one major star could leave Juventus as a sacrificial lamb to balance the books.

While Dusan Vlahovic may be the most likely candidate, observers don’t rule out Federico Chiesa’s exit.

As we reported earlier this week, the Euro 2020 winner has interest from several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Newcastle United.

In this case, the Bianconeri would search the market for a replacement, but the hierarchy reportedly has a preferred profile in mind.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Juventus will be looking to replace Chiesa with his international teammate Domenico Berardi.

The 28-year-old was on the club’s books between 2013 and 2015 but never truly represented the club.

The right winger has been plying his trade at Sassuolo for his entire career thus far. He has a contract with the Emilian club until 2027.

However, the source claims the Old Lady might struggle to receive offers that meet the valuation set for Chiesa.

Juventus are requesting at least 55 million euros to part ways with the former Fiorentina man. His contract expires in 2025.

The 25-year-old returned from a devastating ACL injury last October and is gradually regaining his pre-season levels.

However, he has struggled to fit into Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation. Interestingly, Berardi would prove to be an awkward fit in such a lineup.