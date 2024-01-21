A return to Juventus remains on the cards for Federico Bernardeschi who might end up landing in Turin in the final days of the January transfer session.

The 29-year-old plied his trade at Continassa between 2017 and 2022, before signing for Toronto FC as a free agent.

Nevertheless, the Italian somewhat remained within the club’s orbit. He paid the club a visit last November and cheered on his former teammates against Inter at the Allianz Stadium.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Bernardeschi will be an option for Juventus in case Filip Kostic ends up leaving the club in the next ten days.

The Serbian has attracted some interest from the Saudi Pro League, claims the source.

While the 31-year-old remains Max Allegri’s preferred option on the left flank, his performances have come under scrutiny this season from fans and pundits alike.

As the pink newspaper tells it, the Bianconeri would welcome a financially lucrative offer from the Middle East.

If Kostic does indeed make the switch to Saudi Arabia, Juventus would identify Bernardeschi as a direct replacement.

The Euro 202o winner is capable of playing on the left flank as well as other positions on the field, including a right winger and an attacking midfielder.

The source adds that the Italian is available on loan for the next six months, with Toronto approving the move.

Bernaderschi rose to prominence after climbing the ranks at Fiorentina. But he never truly fulfilled the great promise showcased during his early years in Florence.