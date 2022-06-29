After a breakdown in contract renewal talks, Juventus and Matthijs de Ligt could opt for an early divorce this summer.

The Dutchman has a contract until 2024, but the Old Lady would prefer to sell rather than allow the defender to run out his deal.

Needless to say, the 22-year-old has some vastly rich suitors in England, most notably Chelsea and Manchester City.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus will try to squeeze out the highest possible figure from the center back’s sale.

De Ligt’s contract currently includes a buyout clause worth 120 million euros, and the Bianconeri will attempt to get as close as possible to this number.

That’s because Federico Cherubini and company have some big plans for this summer, and they would reinvest this sum to close deals for three of their transfer targets.

The first would naturally have to be a replacement for the Netherlands international. Kalidou Koulibaly is the primary target for the management, but Manuel Akanji could be a more realistic alternative.

In addition to a new center back, Juventus would also use the money to fund the transfers of Nicolò Zaniolo from Roma and Filip Kostic from Eintrach Frankfurt.

Moreover, the source believes that the Italians haven’t given up on Alvaro Morata just yet, and de Ligt’s sale could also boost the chances of maintaining the Spaniard’s services.