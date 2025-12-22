Juventus are reportedly eyeing a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Xaver Schlager, who is heading towards free agency.

The Bianconeri are keen to strengthen the midfield department, which is currently lacking in terms of depth.

Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram are the undisputed starters in Luciano Spalletti’s 3-4-2-1 formation, while Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie have been deployed elsewhere on the pitch, which leaves Fabio Miretti as the only natural replacement for the starting duo.

Juventus keeping tabs on Xaver Schlager

As reported earlier today, Juventus will attempt to sign Davide Frattesi in January, although they’re facing an uphill task, as Inter would be loath to strengthen their great rivals.

But in addition to Frattesi, Sky Sport Italia reveals that the Bianconeri are also pondering a move for the summer.

(Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

As the source reports, the Serie A giants are keeping close tabs on Schlager, who is currently running on an expiring contract.

The 28-year-old is an Austrian box-to-box midfielder who started his career at RB Salzburg. In 2019, he made the move to Germany through the gates of Wolfsburg, before re-signing for the Red Bull group in 2022, this time joining Leipzig.

Schlager should be available on a free transfer

Schlager is a combative midfielder known for his high work rate. His campaign has been interrupted by a couple of muscle injuries, but he has recently regained his starting berth.

However, the Linz native appears set to part ways with Leipzig, as his contract with the club will expire at the end of the season, with no renewal on the horizon.

Therefore, Damien Comolli will reportedly attempt to pounce on the situation and reunite the midfielder with his former teammate, Lois Openda.

The Bianconeri have recently rediscovered their appetite for poaching free agents, as suggested by Jonathan David’s move last summer. This was a practice made famous by the club’s former general director, Beppe Marotta.