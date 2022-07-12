Last season, Gleison Bremer made bounds and leaps, cementing himself as one of the hottest defenders in Europe.

The Brazilian was a monstrous presence at the back for Torino, and the Lega Serie A ultimately recognized him as the best defender in the league during the 2021/22 campaign.

Thus, the 25-year-old has attracted the interest of the big Italian boys, as well as other suitors abroad. However, Inter have been the favorites to land him for quite some time.

The Nerazzurri could sell Milan Skriniar to Paris Saint Germain this summer, and Bremer would be the ideal profile to replace the departing Slovakian.

Nonetheless, the operation is yet to go through, leaving a glimmer of hope for Juventus, as explained by Tuttosport (via ilBianconero).

The source adds that the Old Lady is negotiating with Bayern Munich for the sale of Matthijs de Ligt which would provide the club’s coffers with fresh funds, while also monitoring the situation between Napoli and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri still consider Bremer as an alternative track, and as long as Inter haven’t put the deal over the line, Juventus will be keeping tabs on the situation.

The report adds that Torino values the center back at around 40 million euros, so it remains to be seen which side will be able to launch a convincing bid first.