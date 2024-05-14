Juventus remain mildly optimistic about the prospect of extending the contract of Federico Chiesa in the coming weeks or months.

The Italian’s contract will expire in June 2025, so the club’s management is gradually losing its leverage over the situation.

In his latest column for the Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto delves into the situation.

As we all know, Juventus would loathe to lose another star player on a free transfer after watching Paulo Dybala walk out of the club in the summer of 2022.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will be desperate to find an agreement with the player’s entourage soon enough to repel this unpleasant possibility.

At the moment, the two parties are trying to find an accord one that is yet to see the light.

Yet, Moretto insists that Juventus aren’t losing hope, as they still believe they can reach a solution to keep the Euro 2020 at Continassa.

The journalist thus refutes talks of a white flag. Hence, the parties will continue to negotiate.

But in the end, if Juventus fail to renew the winger’s deal, they would have no option but to find him a buyer in the summer to avoid losing him for free a year later.

Moretto also mentions that Chiesa has suitors both in Italy and the Premier League.

The former Fiorentina man has been plying his trade in Turin since making his controversial move in the summer of 2020.

This season, he has scored eight goals and produced three assists in his 34 appearances thus far.