Juventus yet to receive offers for Vlahovic; PSG fans threaten: “We’ll cut off your fingers”

In the last few days, news reports have been heavily linking Dusan Vlahovic with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

For their part, Juventus are awaiting lucrative offers for their prized asset. This would allow them to raise funds for other market operations.

But according to Sky Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are yet to receive a concrete offer for the Serbian striker.

As the source explains, Bayern Munich are currently focused on landing their primary target Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

For their part, PSG are certainly interested in Vlahovic, but are yet to make launch a bid for the striker.

The report confirms that offloading the 23-year-old is mandatory for the Bianconeri if they intend to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

On another note, a small group of PSG supporters have expressed their objection to the possible arrival of Vlahovic in a rather volatile manner.

This group held a banner in front of Le Parc des Princes Stadium which reads: “Vlahovic, at Paris, we’ll cut off your three fingers.”

As La Gazzetta dello Sport explains, this is a reference to the player’s three-finger goal celebration.

This gesture might have Serbian nationalist connotations. Several of the country’s athletes have adopted it, including international basketball players.