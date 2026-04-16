Juventus are counting on Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram and Lloyd Kelly to start against Bologna on Sunday evening.

Thanks to their slim win over Atalanta in Bergamo, the Bianconeri leapfrogged Como for the coveted fourth place in the Serie A table, taking full advantage of the Lariani’s 3-4 defeat to Inter.

Nevertheless, Luciano Spalletti’s men still have a few hurdles to overcome before sealing their qualification for the Champions League, beginning with this weekend’s clash against Bologna in Turin, and next week’s San Siro showdown against Milan.

Five Juventus players ruled out of action

Unfortunately for Spalletti, injuries are starting to pile up once again. According to Tuttosport, at least five Juventus players won’t be available for Sunday’s match, beginning with Dusan Vlahovic, who suffered a calf problem during the warm-ups against Genoa.

Moreover, a new chapter in Arkadiusz Milik’s ordeal began on Tuesday, with the striker suffering a second-grade muscle injury in training. The Pole could be out for the rest of the season.

Mattia Perin has yet to recover from the injury he suffered against Genoa, as his right calf remains sore.

Juan Cabal has already been ruled out for the rest of the season with an adductor injury, while Vasilije Adzic’s condition will be assessed in the coming days. The youngster is hoping to recover for the San Siro trip.

Yildiz, Thuram & Kelly to start against Bologna?

While the aforementioned five players are certainly unavailable this weekend, Spalletti and his staff are optimistic about Yildiz, Thuram and Kelly.

The head coach revealed in his interviews after the win in Bergamo that these players (alongside Pierre Kalulu and Chico Conceicao) have been carrying slight physical problems.

This week, all three players have been working separately, but they’re expected to rejoin group training on Friday.

La Gazzetta dello Sport also expects them to pull off timely recoveries and maintain their places in the starting lineup.