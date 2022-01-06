Koni de Winter
Juventus youngster back the fold after testing negative for Covid-19

January 6, 2022 - 12:45 pm

While a significant number of clubs all around Europe are experiencing a Covid-19 outbreak within their ranks, the situation at Juventus remains under control for now (knock on wood).

The Bianconeri are currently missing their captain Giorgio Chiellini who tested positive following his return from the Christmas holiday, as well as third goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio.

Arthur Melo was originally positive upon his return to Turin, but he later tested negative.

Luckily for Juventus, Koni De Winter is now back to the fold after testing negative as confirmed by the official Juventus Youth Twitter account.

The 19-year-old is a right-back who plays for the U23 squad, however, Max Allegri called him for first team action on many occasions this season.

He even started against Malmo in the final fixture of the Champions League group stage, and put up an impressive display in the process.

The young Belgian could prove to be an important addition to the squad amidst the grueling January schedule, especially in the absence of the injured Danilo.

The youngster could therefore join Allegri’s squad for the crucial match against Napoli on Thursday night.

But first, let’s hope that the encounter goes ahead according to plan, as several observers are still fearing a postponement, especially if new Covid cases within the Partenopei squad were to emerge in the next few hours.

