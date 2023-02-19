Juventus youngster Barbieri left out of Next Gen squad with an injury

While the first team traveled for a meeting against Spezia in Serie A, Juventus Next Gen will also be in action on Sunday. Massimo Brambilla’s men host Lecco for a Serie C fixture at 12:30 CET.

The club’s official website released the matchday squad, but Tommaso Barbieri won’t take part after sustaining an injury.

Here’s what the club’s statement revealed in this regard:

“Tommaso Barbieri is absent from the squad after checks carried out at the J|Medical which revealed a lesion in the rectus femoris of the right thigh.

“The player will begin the rehabilitation process aimed at resuming competitive activity in the next few days.”

The 20-year-old is one of the most promising fullbacks in the Bianconeri’s youth ranks. He had made the switch from the nearby Novara to Turin in 2020.

Max Allegri called him up on several occasions this season, especially when Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio were unavailable.

The Italian made a brief Champions League appearance against Paris Saint-Germain. He’s also eligible to play in the Europa League as a part of “List B”.

So let’s hope that he pulls off a swift recovery and make himself available both for the Next Gen and the senior squad if needed.