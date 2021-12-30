Juventus youngster becomes latest star to contract covid

Juventus defender, Koni De Winter has tested positive for covid-19, the club has announced through its website.

The Belgian is a part of the club’s under-23 team, but he has trained with the senior squad and has two European appearances to his name for them this season.

The Bianconeri are expected to resume training today after the Christmas break to prepare for their first match of 2022 against Napoli next month.

A statement by the club reads: “Juventus Football Club announces that the positivity to Covid-19 of the footballer Koni De Winter has emerged, who is already observing the envisaged rules.

Juventus, which will resume its activity tomorrow, Thursday 30 December, will apply the protocols in force as always, in agreement with the Health Authorities.”

Juve FC Says

De Winter isn’t a member of Max Allegri’s squad, but his test result shows why Juve players need to be more careful about this disease.

Ahead of our match against the Partenopei, we cannot lose important first-team players to any forced absences.

Napoli is dealing with the loss of some players because of covid and the AFCON, which would leave them with a weakened team.

Juve cannot afford to be in the same position for the match.