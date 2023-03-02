Juventus youngster buzzing ahead of their Serie C Coppa Italia final

Juventus’ Next Gen is making the club proud and just reached the final of the Coppa Italia Serie C.

They will face Vicenza in the first leg tonight as they bid to add a piece of silverware to their impressive season.

One of their key men is Nikola Sekulov and the youngster has now admitted he is buzzing ahead of the game.

The 21-year-old is one of Next Gen stars being monitored by Max Allegri and will want to impress in the fixture.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Playing at the Stadium will be a huge honour, we can’t wait.

“Them (Vicenza) is a team with great individualities.

“But we are compact and the game comes at a very positive moment: this can help us achieve the goal of raising the trophy”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has no commitments today and will likely attend the game, which gives the youngsters extra motivation to deliver.

They have watched several of their teammates get promoted to the senior side and it could be the turn of anyone next.

The manager will wish them luck, but the youngsters know they are being watched and hopefully, that makes them perform better and get a good winning result.