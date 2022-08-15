Nicolo Rovella will have to wait for at least one more season before making his competitive debut for Juventus as he closes in on a loan move to Monza.

The Bianconeri signed the midfielder from Genoa at the start of last year, but they allowed him to spend the next 18 months on loan with them.

He returned this summer and was a part of the group for preseason, but he would struggle to play regularly.

Among the players who returned from their loan spell last season, Nicolo Fagioli seems to have been chosen to stay and fight for a first-team place.

Many clubs have been interested in a move for Rovella, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Monza is close to signing him on loan for the rest of this season.

They will likely win the race for his signature after agreeing to offer him more than enough playing time.

Juve FC Says

Rovella is a top talent, and he proved that at Genoa, which made us push to add him to our squad.

However, the midfielder must continue playing regularly to reach his highest potential.

If he can prove his worth in training, he should get more than enough playing chances at Monza.