Stevan Jovetić has drawn a striking comparison between Juventus youngster Vasilije Adžić and former England international Frank Lampard, following the midfielder’s decisive goal in Juventus’ victory over Inter Milan at the weekend.

The clash between Juventus and Inter once again produced drama reminiscent of their earlier encounters. The previous season had seen the two sides share eight goals in a thrilling 4-4 draw, and this latest meeting carried the same level of intensity. On this occasion, however, it was Adžić who came off the bench to provide the decisive moment, scoring the winning goal and showcasing his growing influence.

Adžić’s Rising Importance at Juventus

The Montenegro international is steadily establishing himself as a player capable of making an impact when called upon at the Allianz Stadium. His technical quality, combined with a fearless approach, has already positioned him among the most promising young figures in the Juventus squad. The club view this season as a pivotal one for his development, with expectations that he will continue to deliver whenever given opportunities on the pitch.

In a crucial moment against Inter, manager Igor Tudor turned to Adžić from the bench in search of a breakthrough. The youngster responded decisively, underlining both his potential and his readiness to handle pressure. His ability to seize the moment reinforced why he is regarded as a talent to watch closely in the months ahead.

Jovetić’s Lampard Comparison

When asked if Adžić resembled any established players, Jovetić offered an insightful observation. As cited by Calciomercato, he said: “I don’t like comparisons, but his kicking style is reminiscent of Lampard. Adzic manages to give his shot power and strength without having to run up. Remember the goal against Inter? A half-step and… boom, on goal. You don’t see many players like that.”

While comparisons can be difficult, the remark highlights the distinctive quality in Adžić’s shooting technique, which already sets him apart at such a young age. His ability to generate power and accuracy with minimal preparation reflects a natural gift rarely seen among emerging players.

Although he does not need comparisons to underline his talent, Adžić appears well on his way to becoming a top-level footballer in his own right. Juventus supporters will hope that his progress continues, as his contributions could prove vital in what promises to be a demanding campaign.