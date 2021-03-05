Juventus youngster compared to Italy international playing in the Premier League

Domenico Criscito has praised Juventus midfielder, Nicolò Rovella for his maturity on the pitch and compared him to Chelsea man, Jorginho.

Rovella joined Juve in the last transfer window, but he is spending this season on loan at Genoa.

He is one for the future and the Bianconeri has acted fast to secure his signature despite interest from other top teams.

The youngster is seen as a midfield jewel, yet in his recent games, he has displayed a maturity that is beyond his age.

Criscito says he has played with Jorginho and Rovella and reckons that there is a similarity between both midfielders.

He says the Juve man needs to bulk up and he can see that he is already doing that and praised him for always wanting the ball.

“I played with Jorginho in the national team and Rovella is very similar,” Criscito told Sky Sport as quoted by Football Italia.

“He must work on his body, but he is already doing it. He runs a lot, maybe even too much. But Nicolò is a good guy with the correct values and he is in love with the ball,” Criscito continued.

“Despite his age, he looks like an adult on the pitch. He seems as old as I am.

“Rovella is a smart guy, he has the vision and he always knows the right position to receive the ball.”

At 19, Rovella has established himself as a mainstay in the current Genoa side and has made 15 competitive appearances for them this season.