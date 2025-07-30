Juventus have long been regarded as a club that values youth development, and their Next Gen team, which competes in Serie C, continues to serve as a crucial platform for nurturing talent. Unlike the youth leagues, Serie C offers a more challenging environment, giving academy players a better preparation for senior football without the immediate pressures of Serie A.

This structure has allowed Juventus to smoothly transition promising talents into the professional game. After the successful emergence of Kenan Yildiz, the Bianconeri appear to have a new wave of young prospects ready to follow in his footsteps.

Augusto Owusu Secures New Deal

One of the standout names in the current youth ranks is Augusto Owusu. The young midfielder has impressed Juventus coaches with his performances at youth level, earning himself a contract extension with the club. This marks his third contract renewal in a relatively short span, underlining the high regard in which he is held by the club’s technical staff.

The decision to offer Owusu a new deal reflects not only his current progress but also the club’s belief in his long-term potential. He is seen as one of the brightest talents in the setup, and expectations around his future are growing steadily.

Agent Predicts Big Future for Owusu

Simone Bernardo, Owusu’s agent, believes the player has the potential to replicate the impact of Kenan Yildiz at senior level. As cited by Tuttojuve, he stated, “He can become a top player like Yildiz, not in terms of his role but in terms of his importance and ability to dominate the pitch. He can become a starter in Serie A.”

Such a prediction might seem bold, but Juventus’s recent track record with youth development lends credibility to Bernardo’s assessment. With the infrastructure provided by the Next Gen system and the club’s increasing trust in young players, Owusu is well-placed to make the transition from promising prospect to first-team regular.

Juventus supporters will no doubt be watching his development closely, hopeful that another star is emerging from the academy ranks.