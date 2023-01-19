Juventus youngster compares himself to Paulo Dybala

Juventus attacker Kio Jorge has compared his style of play and positioning to that of Paulo Dybala.

The Brazilian has been at Juve since 2021, having joined them from Santos of Brazil and has been looking to become a permanent fixture in the Bianconeri first team.

He suffered a major injury setback last year, which has sidelined him for almost 12 months and he is still not back.

The youngster has the love and support of Max Allegri, which has helped him to remain positive in Turin, but what roles can he play? The 20-year-old explains via Calciomercato:

“There were Cristiano, Dybala, Chiellini when I arrived. I’ve always played as a center forward, I’ve always scored several goals in that role there. I liked to play even more behind, perhaps in the role of Dybala which varied between midfield and attack. I adapt well in that role, I can do the fake 9 or the real one, also play on the bank”.

Juve FC Says

Dybala was an incredible player for Juve and Jorge would be valuable to the current Bianconeri side if he turns out to be as good as the Argentinian.

However, the Brazilian does not have to put too much pressure on himself and must work hard to get back to full fitness as soon as possible before working his way into the first team plans of Allegri.