Juventus youngster could remain in Turin despite lack of playing

At the start of the season, Juventus fans held high hopes on some of the senior squad’s youngest players. For instance, the supporters were particularly excited for the return of Nicolò Fagioli.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a stellar Serie B campaign while on loan at Cremonese, helping the club achieve a historic promotion.

While he managed to earn a new contract in Turin as a well as a first team spot, the Italian has been reduced to a benchwarmer thus far this season. The midfielder has only featured for 59 minutes in total, and is yet to start a match.

But while many believe that the player will leave in January – most probably on another temporary switch – a twist in the club’s strategy could see him stay put, at least until the end of the campaign.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Weston McKennie’s possible sale in January could prompt the club to maintain Fagioli’s services.

As the source explains, the management wouldn’t resort to the market to find a replacement for the American. Instead, the club would focus on the players who are currently at Max Allegri’s disposal.

Even if McKennie ends up leaving this winter, Paul Pogba will hopefully regain his full fitness at that point. Hence, Fagioli’s situation may not improve after all.

If the young Italian is unable to usurp the inconsistent Texan in the pecking order, then gaining more playing time at the expense of Pogba, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot is an extremely unlikely prospect

And let’s not forget about Fabio Miretti and Leandro Paredes who are also ahead of Fagioli in the echelon.