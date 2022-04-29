Juventus youngster decides not to go out on loan again

Juventus has several youngsters out on loan from the club in this campaign.

The club rates these players highly, but they are not quite ready to play regularly for Max Allegri’s team just yet.

This is one reason they have been sent out on loan to other clubs around the country.

One of them is Nicolo Fagioli, and he is having a stunning campaign in Serie B with Cremonese.

He has played over 30 league matches for them this season and he is one reason they are pushing to get promoted to the Italian top flight.

If they achieve that, it would be a great part of his CV and it seems he doesn’t want to play reserve team football again.

Calciomercato claims the midfielder has decided he would not go out on loan again from Juventus.

Either the Bianconeri keeps him and makes him a key part of their team or they sell him to another club permanently.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli knows how difficult it is for him to break into the current Juve team and he would likely ask to leave the club.

Having tasted enough first-team action in this campaign, the midfielder will feel his development will stall if he returns to the club and become a bench warmer.