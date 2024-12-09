Young Juventus left-back Jonas Rouhi has seemingly had enough with negative feedback on social media.

The 20-year-old has been in Turin since January 2020 when he made the move from his original club Bromma. The Swedish youngster climbed his way up the ranks, passing through the U17, Primavera and Next Gen squads before catching the eyes of Thiago Motta during pre-season, thus earning himself a promotion to the first team.

Rouhi had been splitting his time between the senior squad and Juventus Next Gen in the first two months of the campaign, but Juan Cabal’s devastating ACL injury rendered him a permanent member of Motta’s band.

Last Saturday, Andrea Cambiaso’s injury prompted the youngster’s introduction against Bologna. While the team underperformed in general, Rouhi was particularly criticized for his unconvincing display at left-back.

According to IlBianconero, the Sweden U21 starlet has now disabled all comments on his Instagram account.

As the source explains, this was most probably due to some unpleasant comments he received following the 2-2 draw against the Emilian side.

The report adds this incident highlights the “ever-increasing pressure on footballers, especially the younger ones, in the digital age.”

While Rouhi didn’t enjoy his best outing on Saturday, it should be remembered that he remains a young player with limited experience on the big stage. The Swede is still making his first steps on the senior level, so his assimilation could require some time.

Moreover, he was suddenly thrust to the pitch in the middle of the first while the team was already trailing in the result, so might have been caught unaware by his unexpected introduction.

In any case, a bad display can never constitute an excuse for abusing a footballer, so good on Rouhi for taking matters into his own hands and shielding himself from this needless wave of negativity.