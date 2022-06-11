After impressing at the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign, Juventus immediately pounced for the signature of Nicolò Rovella in January 2021.

However, the Bianconeri allowed the young midfielder to remain at Genoa for another 18 months in order to sharpen his skills.

This summer, the 21-year-old returns to the base, even if his future under Max Allegri remains unclear due to the strong competition for spots.

Nevertheless, the Italy U-21 international is hopeful of cementing himself a role in Turin, even though he’s disappointed for missing out on playing alongside Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini who left the club at the end of the season.

Rovella also expressed his grief for Genoa’s relegation, regretting being injured for a large part of the campaign which enabled him from helping his former team’s cause.

The midfielder also revealed his footballing idols, and one of them happens to be a Juventus legend.

“Wesley Sneijder and Claudio Marchisio are my two idols. I was obsessed with them. I watched them on the television and tried to imitate them,” said Rovella in an interview with Sportweek via ilBianconero.

“At the moment I’m not satisfied with what happened at Genoa. A little anxiety is normal, but I’m also excited. I feel ready and I hope to be up to it, because Juventus is a top club level. I hope to have my chance.

“I wanted to play with someone who is gone now, Dybala. I was so disappointed. And with Chiellini as well. But at Juve there are many champions left, like Vlahovic and Locatelli. I also know Perin and Pellegrini.

“Fagioli or myself? But you can always play with two midfielders, right? The coach will decide.”