This evening, Juventus manager Max Allegri will likely hand Fabio Miretti a starting berth for the club’s Serie A opener against Udinese.

The Bianconeri begin their campaign in an away fixture against the Zebrette at the Dacia Arena.

Italian sources project a starting spot for the 19-year-old in the middle of the park. Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli are both in the matchday squad, but neither is fit enough to start.

Therefore, Miretti could step up and join Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli in the midfield spots.

Yet, the young Italian’s departure remains a possibility with ten days left before the market’s closure.

This summer, the Bianconeri are looking to trim the squad due to the absence of European commitments. Therefore, several youngsters could leave, either permanently or temporarily, in search of additional playing time.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Miretti has attracted the interest of four different Serie A clubs.

The youngster’s list of suitors includes Sassuolo, Bologna, Salernitana and Monza. We’re talking about four ambitious mid-table clubs.

For his part, Miretti earned a promotion to the first team in April 2022 due to an injury crisis. However, the midfielder fell down in Allegri’s pecking order last season.

Therefore, the player’s performance against Udinese could well influence the manager’s final decision on whether to keep the youngster or send him to another Serie A club.