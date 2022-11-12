Juventus continues to consider the next step to take on the future of Kaio Jorge.

The attacker has been injured for much of this year and the injury struck when he started getting playing chances under Max Allegri.

Juve has since bolstered their squad with new attackers who have pushed him further down the pecking order at the club.

Jorge wants to play as soon as possible and will struggle to get those chances in the current Bianconeri team.

They are willing to send him out on loan in January, but Juve favours allowing him to stay in Serie A.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the player’s camp prefers he returns home to the Brazilian top flight.

Flamengo is willing to sign him on loan and they will offer him the playing chances he needs to develop.

The Bianconeri now have to think about this and decide if it makes sense to send him back home or force him to find an Italian club to play for.

Juve FC Says

If Jorge stays in Serie A, it will be easy for him to understand the competition and force his way into the Juve team when he returns from his loan spell.

However, the attacker seems to believe he will be more guaranteed to play regularly back home.

He could also want the return so that Brazilian fans can watch his development and he can stake a claim for the national teams.