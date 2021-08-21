Juventus youngster fighting for a place with the first team

In the absence of some of the major stars, Filippo Ranocchia was one of the brightest players during Juve’s pre-season. The young Italian put on several impressive performances, and even scored a spectacular goal against Monza in the Trofeo Berlusconi.

Max Allegri will be leading Juventus for their first official match of the season this Sunday against Udinese, and the young midfielder could take part in the action at some point during the match.

With Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo currently injured, and Weston McKennie missing the encounter at the Dacia Arena while serving a suspension from last season, the manager will be left with a shortage of midfielders.

Moreover, Manuel Locatelli is unlikely to feature for a long period since he was barely able to train with his new teammates following his transfer from Sassuolo earlier this week.

Therefore, Ranocchia could be handed some playing time, and will be hoping to impress his manager once again.

According to ilBianconero, the youngster’s future could be decided by next week, with Vicenza closely monitoring the situation.

However, the 20-year-old wishes to remain a part of Allegri’s squad next season, and is willing to fight for a spot in the lineup.

The tactician and the management will undoubtedly contemplate the situation, but if the player is to be given playing time in Udine, his performance could heavily influence the final decision.