Juventus youngster getting attention from Serie A clubs

Filippo Ranocchia is having a fruitful season in Serie B with Vicenza, and clubs in Serie A are paying attention.

The 20-year-old is yet another young Juve midfielder who is making an impact out on loan.

He joined Vicenza because there was no space for him to play regularly at the Allianz Stadium. Ideally, a loan move prepares the player to develop and return to help his parent club.

However, Ranocchia will still struggle to play at Juve next season, which means he might be sent out on loan yet again. This time, it would likely be in Serie A.

Calciomercato claims he is being watched by the likes of Cagliari, Sampdoria, Venezia and Salernitana.

Any of these clubs could sign him temporarily at the end of this campaign, but Juve will tie him down to a new contract before sanctioning another loan transfer.

Juve FC Says

It is good for our youngsters to attract the attention of clubs in Serie A because it shows we have a good player on our hands.

Ranocchia has been tipped to do great things for this club in the future, and these loan spells will prepare him to take that responsibility when the opportunity arrives.