Juventus youngster has two matches to convince the management

After featuring for a handful of minutes earlier in the campaign, Fabio Miretti has finally received a proper chance to shine with the season reaching its closing stages.

The 18-year-old made his full senior debut a couple of weeks ago when Juventus hosted Venezia at the Allianz Stadium. The youngster put up an impressive display and his dead-ball deliveries were behind Leonardo Bonucci’s brace.

Last week, the midfielder started again during the trip to Genoa. The Bianconeri were in command during his presence on the pitch, before collapsing in the final stages following his exit.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus will hand Miretti another two starting opportunities against Lazio and Fiorentina. The Old Lady will host the capital side on Monday before travelling to Florence for the final fixture of the Serie A campaign.

The source explains that the club wants to see how the youngster fares against opponents who are sterner than Genoa and Venezia. His performances could help the management in deciding whether to keep him as a part of Allegri’s squad next season, or send him on loan in order to sharpen his weapons.

Juve FC say

In the past few years, fans and observers alike have been crying out for the introduction of new blood at Juventus, and in Italian football as a whole.

However, the Bianconeri might have limited spots in the squad next season, especially with the likes of Nicolò Rovella and Fagioli returning from their loan spells.

But if Miretti can prove himself to be a special type of talent at such a tender age, then betting on the teenager might not be a terrible idea after all.