Juventus youngster Dean Huijsen explains how Jose Mourinho has impacted his decision to join Roma on loan.

The 18-year-old is one of the most promising teenagers in Turin. He earned his promotion to the senior squad in the summer at the tender age of 18.

However, he found playing time hard to come by at Max Allegri’s court, especially amidst the lack of European football.

Therefore, the Bianconeri decided to send him out on loan in January so he could gain valuable Serie A experience.

The Dutchman was originally set to join Matias Soulé, Enzo Barrenechea, and Kaio Jorge at Frosinone.

However, a late onslaught from Roma prompted a twist in the plans.

Huijsen has now signed for the Giallorossi on loan until the end of the season, and he reveals how a phone call from Mourinho influenced his final decision.

“This is a top club, with big players and a great coach,” stated the teenager in his first interview as a Roma player via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I hope we can go all the way in the Europa League this year. When Mourinho calls you, it becomes an easy choice to make.

“I have already spoken to the coach and we’ve been on the same page straight away. The players are all strong. I will learn a lot in training. I hope to evolve and do as best as I can.”

Huijsen is looking forward to making his debut at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

“I am very curious to experience the atmosphere at the stadium, we’ll see tomorrow. I hope to play as much as possible and win some trophies here.

“At the moment I can say that I’m very happy. Since my arrival at the airport, the fans have given me a warm welcome.”